2023 CIFTIS: Smart sports trending in Chinese market

"I was into skiing the moment I saw those proud faces of skiers shining in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," a visitor said at Shougang Park, Beijing, where the ongoing 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (2023 CIFTIS) is held

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :"I was into skiing the moment I saw those proud faces of skiers shining in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," a visitor said at Shougang Park, Beijing, where the ongoing 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (2023 CIFTIS) is held.

The Sports Services section, one of the nine thematic exhibitions of the 2023 CIFTIS, saw visitors coming in droves. Covering an area of 13,200 square meters, the section features six sub-exhibitions, highlighting services in smart sports, sports consumption, ice and snow sports, sports equipment manufacturing, sports events, and sports integration.

Ge Jun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, noted that this section is designed to foster cooperation in the sports services trade and serve as a bridge for the international sports industry.

Standing in front of Big Air Shougang, a ski jump platform built for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the visitor told the reporter that she came to know the athletes' sweat and tears, and could not help falling in love with the demanding yet exciting sport activity. The facility, constructed on top of a former steel mill being shut down more than 10 years ago, is now kept as a permanent facility after the Games.

In recent years, the intersection of technology and sports has given rise to "smart sports" in China. This emerging trend, which combines the use of advanced technology with traditional sports activities, has gained significant popularity in the Chinese market, CEN reported.

According to a report titled Size of smart fitness and sports industry in China 2019-2025 released by Statista, in 2020, the size of the smart fitness and sports industry in China amounted to 13.4 billion yuan. The industry includes fitness apps, smart fitness wearables, and smart exercise equipment. According to the forecast, the industry was projected to reach 82 billion Yuan by 2025, says the report.

China's State Council approved taking multiple measures to promote the recovery and expansion of consumption, according to a circular released on July 31. Measures will be taken to expand spending on services involving the catering industry, tourism, culture, entertainment, sports and exhibition events, and healthcare, according to the circular.

"I wear Smart Wearables to monitor and track my activities while skiing," the visitor showed her fitness tracker and smartwatch to the reporter, believing that the Chinese government's focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle and sports participation will likely contribute to the growth of the smart sports market.

Besides exhibition areas, an on-site negotiation area is set up in the section to facilitate negotiations and exchanges between the supply and demand parties and reach deals. As per the organizer, after pre-planning, more than 10 sports service projects have been intended to complete the signing during the fair, with the one-year signing amount being expected to reach USD 800 million, hitting a new high.