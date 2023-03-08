UrduPoint.com

2023 Edition Of ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:49 PM

2023 edition of ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) kicks off

The 2023 edition of ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) kicked off with its inaugural session here Wednesday, featuring an impressive line-up of country's top thought leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):The 2023 edition of ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) kicked off with its inaugural session here Wednesday, featuring an impressive line-up of country's top thought leaders.

With Pakistan's challenging economic situation in focus, this year's event theme is 'Shaping the future in uncertain times: Learn. Adapt. Thrive,' according to press statement issued by ACCA here.

A number of panel discussions and keynotes were part of the programme in Islamabad's session addressing current key business and economic challenges and proposed solutions for climate action, effective public financial management, development of future-ready talent and achieving business resilience and economic growth.

ACCA's head of Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan, while initiating the session, emphasized on the role of professional accountants in nation building.

Country Head of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Pakistan, Zeeshan Sheikh also shared his views on 'Investment Opportunities for Climate Action' while Muhammad Farooq, Senior Joint Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Climate Change spoke on the topic 'National Adaptation Plan: Building Resilience and Reducing Vulnerabilities' aimed at integrating businesses and government's efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The aim of the conference is to develop a meaningful framework for growth, facilitate ideation, and shape forward-thinking policy choices and business opportunities, focusing on high-impact actions to contribute to the country's progress. The leaders will convene again in Karachi and Lahore.

