2024 Proved To Be A Breath Of Fresh Air For Textile Exports
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Government policies have improved the textile industry that has come on right trajectory during the year 2024, proving to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports.
After faltering in the first 6 months, the continuous increase in exports has boosted the morale of industrialists. In the financial year 2024, the industry exported 13 percent more products abroad than the previous year.
Textile exports worth Rs.1.46 billion were recorded in January, Rs.1.40 billion in February, Rs.1.3 billion in March, Rs.1.24 billion in April, Rs.
1.55 billion in May, and Rs.1.41 billion in June.
The situation started improving from July, after which a 13 percent increase in textile exports was seen in the first half of the year, which has also created a wave of happiness among industrialists.
Industrialists say that government policies have improved further and if the continuity continues, the industry will stand on its own feet next year.
It should be noted that the government has also reduced interest rates five times during 2024, the positive effects of which will become clear in the coming days.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Business
-
2024 proved to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.273,200 per tola35 minutes ago
-
FDA DG orders timely completion of development projects in FDA City45 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 202410 hours ago
-
Planning ministry prepares framework for 'alternate financing' of climate responsive investment21 hours ago
-
Turkish envoy, UBG for strengthening bilateral ties22 hours ago
-
SECP approves Stock split guidelines1 day ago
-
China's int'l trade in goods, services up 3 pct in November1 day ago
-
Over 80 pct of Chinese companies maintain or expand outbound investment in 2024: survey1 day ago
-
Short-term inflation up by 0.80%: PBS1 day ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.800 per tola1 day ago