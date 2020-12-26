UrduPoint.com
2.19 Million Income Tax Returns Filed So Far

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

2.19 million Income Tax returns filed so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 2.19 million taxpayers have filed Income Tax returns so far, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Saturday.

The board in a statement issued here said around 1.78 million taxpayers had filed their returns till December 08, the last date of filing tax, while the number further increased to 2.

19 million with the addition of 377,766 more returns filed from December 9 to till date.

Income Tax paid during filing of returns stood at Rs. 31 billion, it said adding, number of Income Tax Returns for previous year till the same period was 1.98 million and the tax paid was Rs. 16 billion.

This year there was twofold increase in income tax paid with the annual returns, the statement added.

