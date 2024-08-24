Open Menu

22 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Violation Of Price Control Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM

22 shopkeepers arrested over violation of price control act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates have arrested 22 shopkeepers in addition to sealing 2 shops on charge of violating price control act in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Riaz Hussain Anjum focal person for price control initiatives said that the price control magistrates inspected 613 shops and stalls and imposed a heavy fine of Rs.

470,500/- on 45 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates also arrested 22 shopkeepers and sealed 2 shops on charge of sheer violation of price control act, he added.

More Stories From Business