22 To 30 Percent Increase In Salaries Of Govt Employees Proposed
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:43 PM
The Sindh government has proposed a 30 percent increase in salary of employees of BPS-1 to BPS-6 with personal allowance 2024 for them
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has proposed a 30 percent increase in salary of employees of BPS-1 to BPS-6 with personal allowance 2024 for them.
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech said that this relief has been provided to them in order to bring their monthly salary at the level of minimum wage Rs.
37,000 per month as announced by the Federal government.
He said that such remarkable step shall provide a huge relief to the existing staff serving in the non-gazetted category, to cater the challenge of inflation.
Whereas, for the employees in BS-7 to BS-16 increase of 25 percent and for the category of BS-17 and above 22 percent increase in salary have been proposed.
Shah said we have also proposed 15 percent increase in pension of retired employees.
