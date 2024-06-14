Open Menu

22 To 30 Percent Increase In Salaries Of Govt Employees Proposed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:43 PM

22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt employees proposed

The Sindh government has proposed a 30 percent increase in salary of employees of BPS-1 to BPS-6 with personal allowance 2024 for them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has proposed a 30 percent increase in salary of employees of BPS-1 to BPS-6 with personal allowance 2024 for them.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech said that this relief has been provided to them in order to bring their monthly salary at the level of minimum wage Rs.

37,000 per month as announced by the Federal government.

He said that such remarkable step shall provide a huge relief to the existing staff serving in the non-gazetted category, to cater the challenge of inflation.

Whereas, for the employees in BS-7 to BS-16 increase of 25 percent and for the category of BS-17 and above 22 percent increase in salary have been proposed.

Shah said we have also proposed 15 percent increase in pension of retired employees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Budget Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

National language a source of rich civilization, ..

National language a source of rich civilization, culture: PU VC

7 minutes ago
 LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

7 minutes ago
 MNA Raisani discusses Balochistan politics with Bi ..

MNA Raisani discusses Balochistan politics with Bilawal Bhutto

7 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to de ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to delay over toss between USA and ..

1 hour ago
 Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG O ..

Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG Operations

24 minutes ago
 Two poultry protein units fined Rs 500,000

Two poultry protein units fined Rs 500,000

24 minutes ago
US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump sto ..

US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump stocks'

24 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for medical treatment of cops ..

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for medical treatment of cops, families

24 minutes ago
 KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Z ..

KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Zam, Daraban Zam projects

24 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir W ..

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..

2 hours ago
 Police officers listen to people's grievances at m ..

Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques

2 hours ago
 Punjab health ministers stress collective responsi ..

Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business