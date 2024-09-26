22,000 students complete Chinese language course from UAF: Dr Iqar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that 22,000 students had completed Chinese language course, offered by the Confucius Institute of the university during a decade and out of which, 600 are studying at Chinese universities under scholarship programmes.

The Xinjiang Agricultural University (XJAU) and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) convened ceremony to commemorate the inauguration of the Model Confucius Institute and celebration of ten-year completion of Chinese Confucius Institute.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the Confucius Institute has played an instrumental role in fostering mutual understanding and respect through the promotion of Chinese language, culture, and heritage. Over the past decade, this institute has become a beacon of academic cooperation, knowledge sharing, and intercultural dialogue.

He said that this institute has also contributed to deepening the Pakistan-China relationship in ways that go beyond academics. I firmly believe that the establishment of this new building will further enhance these efforts and expand the opportunities for both countries. The Model Confucius Institute has not only become a leading hub for learning but also a catalyst for progress.

Prof. Dr. Jian Ping’an, President XJAU online said the collaboration between our two universities serves as a tangible manifestation of the amicable relationship shared by our two nations.

A decade ago, he said that they signed an agreement to jointly establish the Confucius Institute at UAF. Since then, we have worked hand in hand, jointly opening a new chapter in the cooperation between our two universities in the construction of CI-UAF.

Over the past ten years, CI-UAF has made fruitful achievements in Chinese culture promotion, language teaching, academic cooperation, and teacher-student exchanges. It is a fit example of promoting cultural exchange, enhancing international understanding, and building a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Du Yue Director of Political Department Consulate General of People Republic of China in Lahore has said that the both countries are enjoying the deep rooted ties that the institute will further bring the people of both countries more closer.

Dean Confucius Institute UAF Dr. Zahir Ahmed Zahir said that since 2015, Confucius Institute has trained 22,000 students in Chinese language skills. He said that CI had implemented cultural and research projects.

He said that through its programs, many students and scholars have had the opportunity to engage in research, develop skills, and gain insights that will benefit not just their academic pursuits, but also their professional and personal growth.

They also gave the cheque of ten scholarships to the students to study at UAF.