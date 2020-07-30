2.24% decrease in vegetable exports during FY 2019-20: State Bank of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The exports of vegetables products from the country witnessed decrease of 2.24 percent during fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported vegetables products worth $ 3309.086 million during July-June (2019-20) against the exports of $ 3384.939 million during July-June (2018-19), showing nominal decreased of 2.24 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $239.439 million last year to $291.222 million during the fiscal year under review, showing increase of 21.62 percent.

During the fiscal year 2019-20, the exports of cereals also witnessed nominal increase of 0.53 percent, from $2300.

521 million to $2312.939 million.

On�the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, export of which declined from $124.332 million last year to $113.716 million during the fiscal year under review, showing negative growth of 8.53 percent.

During the period under review, the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 16.80 percent from $108.504 million to $90.271 million while the export of milling industry product also declined by 70.59 percent from $131.438 million to $ 38.654 million, the data added.

The exports of edible fruits and nuts decreased by 3.36 percent from $428.488 million to $414.070 million while the export of other vegetabe saps and extracts (lac, gums, resins) also declined by 8.43 percent from $40.873 million to $ 37.425 million, the data added.