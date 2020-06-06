UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

224 Participants Get Benefit Through Online Training Session: NPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

224 participants get benefit through online training session: NPO

As many as 224 participants benefited so far from the National Productivity Organization's (NPO) online programmes, which provide an alternative to alter face-to-face classroom training to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 224 participants benefited so far from the National Productivity Organization's (NPO) online programmes, which provide an alternative to alter face-to-face classroom training to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The participants from industrial sector, academia, government and private organizations attended the training sessions in diverse fields, according to NOP press statement received here.

These online services would help minimize the barriers created by COVID-19 and would also help mitigate the negative impact on creation, application and sharing of new knowledge.

It is very important aspect of the economy to continue activity of capacity building of the professionals, it added.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) join hands with APO, Tokyo, Japan and local stakeholders including Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Fatima Jinnah Women University Karachi and organized a program on Knowledge Management for multiplying effect and to faster the replication of the knowledge shared by the international expert from UK, Ron Young.

The speakers and participants on the occasion, appreciated the NPO for arranging such workshops and training sessions amid the current situation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi UK Young Tokyo Pakistan Engineering Council Japan Fatima Jinnah Women University From Government NPO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says responsible of wheat and sugar ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Khan to donate PKR1.5m to the PCB Welfare Fu ..

1 hour ago

Services trade deficit shrinks 33.41% in 10 months ..

2 minutes ago

53 criminals arrested in one day

2 minutes ago

Ten criminals held during search operation

2 minutes ago

GSP seeks Rs 519 mln to execute four projects in n ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.