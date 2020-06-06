224 participants get benefit through online training session: NPO

As many as 224 participants benefited so far from the National Productivity Organization's (NPO) online programmes, which provide an alternative to alter face-to-face classroom training to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 224 participants benefited so far from the National Productivity Organization's (NPO) online programmes, which provide an alternative to alter face-to-face classroom training to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The participants from industrial sector, academia, government and private organizations attended the training sessions in diverse fields, according to NOP press statement received here.

These online services would help minimize the barriers created by COVID-19 and would also help mitigate the negative impact on creation, application and sharing of new knowledge.

It is very important aspect of the economy to continue activity of capacity building of the professionals, it added.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) join hands with APO, Tokyo, Japan and local stakeholders including Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Fatima Jinnah Women University Karachi and organized a program on Knowledge Management for multiplying effect and to faster the replication of the knowledge shared by the international expert from UK, Ron Young.

The speakers and participants on the occasion, appreciated the NPO for arranging such workshops and training sessions amid the current situation.