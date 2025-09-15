22nd Meeting Of JEC Between Pakistan Iran Inaugurated At Tehran
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce and Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh on Monday formally inaugurated the 22nd meeting of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between Pakistan and Iran at Tehran.
During his inaugural remarks,. Kamal said, Pakistan attaches high value to its relations with Iran.
Trade and Investment is the core of our trade policy .Private sector and Chambers of commerce should play active role to enhance the trade volume.
Our government is fully committed to support and facilitate the private sector to do business with Iran. The mutual cooperation in Services sector, Agriculture and Animal husbandry , scientific research and food security can bring benefits to the region, he added.
Regional connectivity through roads, rail, Maritime and air can prove a game chànger and serve as a gateway to the Central Asia, South Asia and middle East as well.
The Minister added that the materialization of such projects will create job opportunities and economic activities .
Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of this forum. She said, the deliberations in these sessions will lead to roadmaps for the future and the follow-ups will definitely bring results.
She pointed out towards the steps to be taken for ease of business, visa facilitations, border markets, banking sector .
Both the leaders while co-chairing the meeting said , in the present scenario both sides can benefit from the experiences in water management, disaster. management and environmental change .
