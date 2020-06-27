23rd General Assembly of SAARC CCI on June 30

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe Saturday convened a high level two days joint session of 79th Executive Committee and 23rd General Assembly on June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe Saturday convened a high level two days joint session of 79th Executive Committee and 23rd General Assembly on June 30.

Acting Secretary General SAARC Chamber Zulfiqar Ali Butt told newsmen here Ruwan Edirisinghe would chair first day session through video link from Sri Lanka and all vice presidents from Nepal, Bhuttan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan would participate from their respective countries due to coronovirous restrictions.

He said the agenda of previous executive committee meeting and initiatives and activities during the last two year term of the outgoing President Ruwan would be reviewed besides some constitutional amendments in addition to accounts summary for years 2018-2019 as part of the agenda.

Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik on July 01, would assume the office of 14th President SAARC chamber for a two years term and Ruwan Edirisinghe would welcome the new president while all other new vice presidents from their respective countries will introduce their new executive committee and general assembly.

Senator Ghulam Ali nominated by FPCCI to represent Pakistan will also assume the office of Vice President.

Iftikhar Malik will be the third Pakistani to head SAARC chamber while two other businessmen from Pakistan also held this office SM Inam from 1993-1995 and Tariq Sayeed from 2008-2010.