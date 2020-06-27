UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23rd General Assembly Of SAARC CCI On June 30

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:33 PM

23rd General Assembly of SAARC CCI on June 30

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe Saturday convened a high level two days joint session of 79th Executive Committee and 23rd General Assembly on June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe Saturday convened a high level two days joint session of 79th Executive Committee and 23rd General Assembly on June 30.

Acting Secretary General SAARC Chamber Zulfiqar Ali Butt told newsmen here Ruwan Edirisinghe would chair first day session through video link from Sri Lanka and all vice presidents from Nepal, Bhuttan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan would participate from their respective countries due to coronovirous restrictions.

He said the agenda of previous executive committee meeting and initiatives and activities during the last two year term of the outgoing President Ruwan would be reviewed besides some constitutional amendments in addition to accounts summary for years 2018-2019 as part of the agenda.

Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik on July 01, would assume the office of 14th President SAARC chamber for a two years term and Ruwan Edirisinghe would welcome the new president while all other new vice presidents from their respective countries will introduce their new executive committee and general assembly.

Senator Ghulam Ali nominated by FPCCI to represent Pakistan will also assume the office of Vice President.

Iftikhar Malik will be the third Pakistani to head SAARC chamber while two other businessmen from Pakistan also held this office SM Inam from 1993-1995 and Tariq Sayeed from 2008-2010.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Nepal Chamber Ghulam Ali June July Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

20 players, 11 support staff to travel to Manchest ..

49 seconds ago

Gas connections to be installed at Dhok Lohara, al ..

3 minutes ago

9 injured of a bomb blast get compensation cheques ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation

21 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues 36 guides for post-harvest practices ..

21 minutes ago

Passing out parade of 113th Midshipmen, 22nd SSC c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.