24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

New price of gold settles at Rs300,500 per tola in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) The 24-karat old gold decreased by Rs25,00 per tola in local markets of the country on Friday.

The new price of 24-karat gold reached Rs300, 500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,143 and set the new rate at Rs257,639.

This is the second consecutive day.

The gold prices witnessed a significant decline for the second consecutive day.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $24 and settled at $2,863.

Earlier, Huaruiguoxing Culture Group Vice-President Wang Xiaofeng said that he would discuss the matter with the Chinese government to initiate action on the proposals presented by Pakistan regarding the gems and jewelry sector.

“China is fully prepared to assist Pakistan in cutting, polishing, and value addition of gems and will also provide training to Pakistani workers in this field,” said Mr. Wang while leading a three-member Chinese delegation during a three-day food expo held under the aegis of TDAP in Lahore.

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, the President of Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan, warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation on the occasion.

Mr. Want invited the Pakistani delegation to visit China's gems and jewelry sector and participate in a single-country exhibition. The Chinese delegation also included Ms. Li Weishu, Vice President, and Ms. Wang Ziqi, Marketing Manager.

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad while briefing the Chinese delegation highlighted that Pakistani companies are highly interested in trade with China, which is the largest buyer of Pakistani gems. He emphasized the need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship. He also noted that the exchange of delegations between the two countries could significantly boost trade.

This initiative is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries and further promote Pakistan's gems and jewelry industry on a global scale.