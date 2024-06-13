25 Illegal LPG Outlets Sealed
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Civil Defense Department Bahawalpur has sealed 25 illegal LPG gas outlets during a crackdown in the district.
According to a press release issued here, on the directions of the senior officials of Civil Defence Department, Government of Punjab and the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, a team of Civil Defence Department headed by the senior officer, Tahir Abbas Bhutta and comprising other officers including Naveed Ahmad Mirani, Muhammad Adnan and others conducted raids at several outlets and shops dealing with business of illegal filling of LPG gas in the district
Eleven gasoline points were also sealed for filling LPG gas without permission.
The team also conducted raids at restaurants and commercial plazas and imposed a fine of Rs 500,535 on shopkeepers involved in illegal LPG gas filling.
