250 welfare projects to start in Faisalabad soon: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) As many as 250 public welfare projects aimed at inner-city improvement would commence at Faisalabad very soon.

This was announced by Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed during a meeting while reviewing the importance and benefits of public welfare schemes to be executed under Maintenance and Repair (M&R) funds.

She said that these initiatives would focus on the repair and restoration of inner-city streets and ensure high-quality construction after a long gap.

She directed for removal of ramps erected in the streets and said that these unauthorized structures should be eliminated to ensure smooth passage for all.

She asked the citizens to remove their ramps voluntarily and said that an awareness campaign would also be launched through various modes including announcements in the loudspeakers of mosques.

She also directed for redressal of sewerage and drainage issues before implementing the public welfare schemes and stressed for strict action against those involved in unauthorized road cutting.

She reiterated that providing facilities to the public remained top priority of the Municipal Corporation which also reflected its commitment to serving the community.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari briefed the meeting about details of the proposed schemes.

The commissioner assured that all-out efforts would be made to deliver quality services for improving life standard of the citizens.