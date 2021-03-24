26 percent women attached with textile business in Pakistan: WB

About 26 percent women institutions were attached with textile business in Pakistan while ratio of women entities based on yarn, fabrics and textile sector was 19 percent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):About 26 percent women institutions were attached with textile business in Pakistan while ratio of women entities based on yarn, fabrics and textile sector was 19 percent.

According to a report of World Bank, at present majority of women entities were involved in textile business where as ratio of women enterprises carrying yarn, fabric and textile business was 19 percent.

Similarly out of such entities 14 percent carrying out fresh food business and 13 percent institutions were attached with processed food and jointly carries out manufacturing business. As per report ratio of business entities attached with chemical business was 6 percent whereas 4 percent entities involved in Metal and basic Manufacturing business and 4 percent institutions were rendering services in leather products sector.

Report further said that out of total entities run by women entrepreneurs ratio of entities doing joint ventures was 4 percent. World Bank further said that in order to encourage women entrepreneurs and provide easy access to business women various steps have been taken in this regard. World Bank said that despite facing financial constraints about 5.76 million funds had been provided to women start-ups projects in Pakistan.