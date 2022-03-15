UrduPoint.com

'260 Factories Start Production In Small Industrial Estates In 3 Years' : Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 09:05 PM

'260 factories start production in small industrial estates in 3 years' : Minister

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that the SME sector played a key role in boosting the economy and providing employment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that the SME sector played a key role in boosting the economy and providing employment.

The Punjab government chalked out small industries policy, 2019, he said and added that the implementation of this policy in small industrial estates accelerated the process of colonization.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists in his office, the Provincial Minister said that 260 factories had started production in the last three years in the small industrial estates built under the self-finance model and thousands of jobs had been created.

As many as 1,069 factories were under construction in these industrial estates. He said that by the year 2023, 1713 factories would start production which would bring an investment of Rs. 53122 million and create 50,000 jobs. In the 13 years before the present government came to power, only 237 factories were set up, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the small industrial estates under the self-finance model included Taxila, Gujranwala 3, Sialkot 2 & 3, Lahore 2 Sundar, Kasur, Mian Channu and Khanewal. All possible facilities were being provided to the industrialists, he mentioned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Kasur Gujranwala Sialkot Khanewal Taxila 2019 Commerce All Government Industry Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20 ..

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20

13 seconds ago
 Remington Stars, PH Tigers get victories in Polo S ..

Remington Stars, PH Tigers get victories in Polo Super League

16 seconds ago
 'I've great respect for Punjabi culture', says US ..

'I've great respect for Punjabi culture', says US Consul

17 seconds ago
 Former MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh joins PTI

Former MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh joins PTI

19 seconds ago
 Minor girl's decapitated body found

Minor girl's decapitated body found

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four fami ..

Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four family members in Gujrat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>