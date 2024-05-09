2600 Uplift Projects Near Completion Across South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 06:02 PM
The implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) in South Punjab is progressing successfully, with 2600 development projects initiated in the region, well on their way to completion
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) in South Punjab is progressing successfully, with 2600 development projects initiated in the region, well on their way to completion.
A total of Rs 135 billion have been allocated for these projects, with 81 percent of the funds already utilized.
To review the progress of the Annual Development Program, a meeting was convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Secretary P&D South Punjab, Aftab Pirzada, provided a comprehensive briefing during the session. Secretary Livestock, Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Irrigation, Abdul Khaliq Razaqi, Secretary board of Revenue, Mehr Khalid, as well as Additional Secretaries from the Finance and Local Government Departments. Commissioner Bahawalpur, Nader Chatta, especially participated in the meeting.
Expressing his satisfaction with the implementation of the Annual Development Program, the Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani, emphasized the importance of transparent utilization of allocated funds.
He urged Administrative Secretaries to hold responsible officers accountable in the event of any laps of development funds.
Stressing the government's commitment to timely delivery of development benefits to the public, he instructed administrative secretaries to conduct field visits and closely monitor departmental projects to ensure their timely completion.
During the briefing, the Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab outlined the diverse range of projects included in the Annual Development Program. These encompass 43 projects in Higher education, 10 in school Education, and 120 in Public Buildings, among others. Furthermore, the program includes projects in sectors such as Specialized Health Care (17), Primary and Secondary Health Care (122), Irrigation (54), Roads (510), Urban Development (81), Water Supply and Sewerage (392), Local Government (395), Agriculture (8), Livestock (5), Forestry (3), and two projects of Wildlife.
Recent Stories
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
More Stories From Business
-
EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar at Mohmand Zone16 minutes ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank11 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut11 minutes ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes12 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut15 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 56 points55 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market15 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar15 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs 239,200 per tola1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1400 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
District administration announces first-ever two days mango festival in Matiari15 minutes ago
-
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call15 minutes ago