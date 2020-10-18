UrduPoint.com
2.68m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 2.688 million or exactly 2,688,385 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 15, 2020, showing a shortfall by 39.45 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to fortnighly report issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here Sunday, 2.29 million or 2,291,514 bales have undergone the ginning process. Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 1.

2 million or 1,213,908 bales and 1.4 million or 1,474,477 bales in Sindh. Total over 2 million or 2,024,524 bales have been sold out including 2,007,524 bales bought by textile millers and rest of 17000 by exporters.

Stock of cotton bales lying unsold was calculated at 663,861 bales. Total 564 ginning factories were operational in the country including 223 in Sindh and 341 in Punjab. Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top showing arrivals of 743,532 bales, says the report.

