UrduPoint.com

27 Projects Of $19 Billion Completed Under CPEC, 63 Projects Of $35.2 Billion To Be Completed By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

27 projects of $19 billion completed under CPEC, 63 projects of $35.2 billion to be completed by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Some 27 projects worth of $19 billion have so far been completed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while 63 more projects with the investment of $35.2 billion are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

According to a report titled "Overview of Pakistan's Power Sector and its Future Outlook" issued by the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL), 27 projects are under implementation stages with the investment of $7.7 billion that are scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Some 36 more projects are in pipeline with the approximate investment of $27.5 billion which would be completed 2030.

According to details in Energy sector, 11 projects with an investment of $12 billion have so far been completed while four projects with investment of $6 billion are under the implementation process and are expected to be completed by 2025.

Similarly seven more projects worth of $7.4 billion are in the pipeline and are expected to be completed by 2030.

The report highlighted that in infrastructure sector, seven projects with an investment of $6.

7 billion have been completed while six more projects of $0.9 billion would be completed in 2025 and 12 projects of $10.4 billion are expected to be completed by 2030.

Likewise, in Gwadar, three projects of $200 million have so far been completed while two projects of $230 million would be completed in 2025 and two more projects of $150 million are scheduled to be completed by the year 2030.

The report added that four out of nine identified Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be completed by 2025 with an investment of $500 million while the rest five SEZs would be completed by 2030 with investment of $1 billion.

Some six socioeconomic projects have so far been completed with investment of $10 million while 11 projects of $90 million would be completed by 2025 and 10 projects of $900 million would be completed by 2030.

The report said that other sectors such as International Cooperation, Agriculture, Science and Technology and Information Technology are newly added sectors under the mega project of CPEC and are at planning stage for third party participation.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Agriculture CPEC Gwadar Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

1 hour ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.