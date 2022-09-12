27 projects of $19 billion completed under CPEC, 63 projects of $35.2 billion to be completed by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Some 27 projects worth of $19 billion have so far been completed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while 63 more projects with the investment of $35.2 billion are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

According to a report titled "Overview of Pakistan's Power Sector and its Future Outlook" issued by the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL), 27 projects are under implementation stages with the investment of $7.7 billion that are scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Some 36 more projects are in pipeline with the approximate investment of $27.5 billion which would be completed 2030.

According to details in Energy sector, 11 projects with an investment of $12 billion have so far been completed while four projects with investment of $6 billion are under the implementation process and are expected to be completed by 2025.

Similarly seven more projects worth of $7.4 billion are in the pipeline and are expected to be completed by 2030.

The report highlighted that in infrastructure sector, seven projects with an investment of $6.

7 billion have been completed while six more projects of $0.9 billion would be completed in 2025 and 12 projects of $10.4 billion are expected to be completed by 2030.

Likewise, in Gwadar, three projects of $200 million have so far been completed while two projects of $230 million would be completed in 2025 and two more projects of $150 million are scheduled to be completed by the year 2030.

The report added that four out of nine identified Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be completed by 2025 with an investment of $500 million while the rest five SEZs would be completed by 2030 with investment of $1 billion.

Some six socioeconomic projects have so far been completed with investment of $10 million while 11 projects of $90 million would be completed by 2025 and 10 projects of $900 million would be completed by 2030.

The report said that other sectors such as International Cooperation, Agriculture, Science and Technology and Information Technology are newly added sectors under the mega project of CPEC and are at planning stage for third party participation.

