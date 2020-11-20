27 textile units brought under action over violation of anti-smog measures

The environment department registered cases against 27 textile units and sealed 51 others over causing smog during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The environment department registered cases against 27 textile units and sealed 51 others over causing smog during the last month.

According to official sources, under anti-smog measures, 113 industrial units were inspected and action was taken against violators.

He said that cases were registered against 176 brick kilns operating on old technology and cases wereregistered against 38 owners.

More than 400 vehicles were issued tickets besides imposing fines on drivers, he said.