276 UAE home-grown and international brands aggressively campaign to be ‘Filipino-preferred’ brands

With around 1 million in number, Filipinos in the UAE are the third largest expat population and are one of the fastest growing consumer segments in the country

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) With around 1 million in number, Filipinos in the UAE are the third largest expat population and are one of the fastest growing consumer segments in the country. Companies understand that getting their loyalty is vital to their continuous business growth in the country.

With just 9 days remaining for the public to vote in the 5th edition of The Filipino Times Awards, brands have intensified efforts to encourage Filipinos in the UAE to vote for them as the preferred brand in their respective industry.

Brands have stepped up their own creative campaigns from simple call-to-action direct emailers to constant streams of updates on their social media pages to remain on top of mind of the voting public.

The Filipino Times Awards has received tens of thousands of votes since the voting lines opened in September. Voting closes on October 25, with the winners to be announced on November 8 during the red-carpet awards night. Twenty-five brands will be awarded in 7 group categories – Banking and Remittance, Cars and Transport, Communication and Electronics, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Restaurants, and Retailers.

“We have observed that many Filipinos in the UAE are now more proactive and discerning when it comes to choosing the brands that they vote for,” said Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, the largest Filipino weekly publication in the UAE and the biggest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and North Africa. “They don’t just vote brands that are familiar to them – they opt for brands that they have had a great experience with as these brands have rightfully gained their trust and confidence.”

Better Sales + Increased Engagement:

Since the inaugural awards in 2015, Brands have recognised the power that The Filipino Times Awards bring for their respective companies – as previous winners have reported a notable increase when it comes to the engagement and sales with the Filipino community following their win.

Fardeen Sara, General Manager for Sales & Operations at Al-Futtaim Honda, 2018 TFT Awards winner for Preferred Sedan Car Brand of the Year, said: “In the last year, we’ve seen a strong interest from the Filipino community for the Honda Pilot, with sales increasing by 10% (vs.

last year) for the model.”

The award giving body has likewise been instrumental in recognising brands that Filipinos have relied on through the years: “As the recipient of the ‘Preferred Freight Forwarding Company Award’ for the past four years, we at LBC are thrilled to have built and sustained the trust of the Filipino community in the UAE,” shares LBC’s Vice President for the Middle East, Mark Agalo-os.

Furthermore, The Filipino Times Awards is indeed an anchor and affirmation for these brands as it serves as a reminder that they’re on the right path towards reaching out to the Filipino community in the UAE.

“The Filipino Times Awards signifies the reach and acceptability of our brand, Chowking. Winning The Filipino Times Awards has rejuvenated the brand confidence in the community and enhanced the brand value in the Filipinos who can proudly refer to the brand from their hometown – the Philippines,” shares Christy Baldonado, Resolute Group’s Deputy Marketing Manager who heads the Chowking brand in UAE and Oman – recipient of the 2018 TFT Awards Preferred Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Vote for your ‘Filipino-preferred’ brand

Categories for brand voting span a huge number of establishments, institutions and services – including banks, remittance centers, car transports, freight forwarders, car brands, electronic shops, telecommunications, healthcare providers, pharmacies, restaurants, discount centres, jewelry brands, online shops, fashion brands, sportswear, supermarkets, airlines, online booking companies, travel agencies, entertainment destinations, and a whole lot more.

This year’s event is supported by Rakbank as Silver Sponsor, Honda, Prime, UAE Exchange, West Zone as Supporting Sponsors, P&A Grant Thornon as Auditing Partner and Book my show as Official Invitation System Partner.