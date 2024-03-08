Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) inaugurated 27th Textile Asia International Trade Fair in a local marquee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) inaugurated 27th Textile Asia International Trade Fair in a local marquee.

More than one hundred companies set up their stalls to display their innovative products.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khurram Tariq said that the textile sector is the iconic representation of Faisalabad which is earning precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said, "This sector still has huge untapped potential and we must arrange similar trade fairs to showcase our projects and attract maximum buyers from all over the world."

He appreciated the organizers of this exhibition and urged them to continue to hold similar functions in future to give a quantum jump to textile exports.