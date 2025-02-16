28 New Fodder Varieties Introduced To Boost Milk, Meat Production
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The agriculture scientists have introduced 28 fodder varieties to boost milk and meat production,
said Dr Qamar Shakeel, recently appointed Chief Scientist at the Biotechnology Department of
the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad.
Addressing a meeting at AARI, he said that supply of nutritious fodder round the year was imperative
for increasing milk and meat production.
In this connection, the agri scientists were striving day and night to develop new fodder varieties,
he said and added that Fodder Research Department had so far introduced 28 new fodder varieties,
including Berseem, Alfalfa, Sorghum, Bajra and Maize, etc. which were playing a pivotal role
to enhance livestock nutrition and productivity.
He highlighted the importance of high-yielding fodder varieties and said that limited awareness
among farmers about advanced fodder varieties and modern farming techniques was a major
challenge in ensuring sufficient green fodder availability.
He urged the officials of Punjab Agriculture Extension Department to actively promote the new
fodder varieties such as Lucerne, Maize, Sorghum, Bajra, Guar, Mott Grass, Road Grass,
Napier Grass and Jantar, etc.
These varieties can significantly boost per-acre fodder yield if the farmers would ensure proper
soil selection and fertilization according to expert recommendations, he added.
Dr. Shakeel said the Punjab government provided subsidies for mechanical cutters and modern
agricultural machinery. This initiative would help Pakistan increase its milk and meat production
to compete with developed countries, he added.
He advised the farmers to adopt modern production technology if they wanted to increase their
crop production and mitigate their financial constraints.
The abundant supply of nutrient-rich fodder would not only meet domestic dairy and meat demands
but also enhance exports and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth, he added.
