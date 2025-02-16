Open Menu

28 New Fodder Varieties Introduced To Boost Milk, Meat Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM

28 new fodder varieties introduced to boost milk, meat production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The agriculture scientists have introduced 28 fodder varieties to boost milk and meat production,

said Dr Qamar Shakeel, recently appointed Chief Scientist at the Biotechnology Department of

the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad.

Addressing a meeting at AARI, he said that supply of nutritious fodder round the year was imperative

for increasing milk and meat production.

In this connection, the agri scientists were striving day and night to develop new fodder varieties,

he said and added that Fodder Research Department had so far introduced 28 new fodder varieties,

including Berseem, Alfalfa, Sorghum, Bajra and Maize, etc. which were playing a pivotal role

to enhance livestock nutrition and productivity.

He highlighted the importance of high-yielding fodder varieties and said that limited awareness

among farmers about advanced fodder varieties and modern farming techniques was a major

challenge in ensuring sufficient green fodder availability.

He urged the officials of Punjab Agriculture Extension Department to actively promote the new

fodder varieties such as Lucerne, Maize, Sorghum, Bajra, Guar, Mott Grass, Road Grass,

Napier Grass and Jantar, etc.

These varieties can significantly boost per-acre fodder yield if the farmers would ensure proper

soil selection and fertilization according to expert recommendations, he added.

Dr. Shakeel said the Punjab government provided subsidies for mechanical cutters and modern

agricultural machinery. This initiative would help Pakistan increase its milk and meat production

to compete with developed countries, he added.

He advised the farmers to adopt modern production technology if they wanted to increase their

crop production and mitigate their financial constraints.

The abundant supply of nutrient-rich fodder would not only meet domestic dairy and meat demands

but also enhance exports and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

1 hour ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

2 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

4 hours ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

4 hours ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

4 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business