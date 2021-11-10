UrduPoint.com

28 Sugar Fair Price Shops Established In Abbottabad

Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:36 PM

To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of Sugar in Abbottabad, the district administration on Wednesday established 28 fair price shops on the directives of provincial government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of Sugar in Abbottabad, the district administration on Wednesday established 28 fair price shops on the directives of provincial government.

According to details, the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district. The district administration has established 13 sales points in Abbottabad while 4 in Tehsil Havelian, 2 in Lora, and 3 points in Galyat where masses could purchase sugar at a fixed price of 90 rupees per KG.

The revenue staff would monitor the sale and provision of the Sugar in their respective fair price shops at the controlled prices.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for purchasing Sugar and in case of any discrepancy contact the district control room, established in the DC office immediately .

The fixed price outlets were established in Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan, Lora Circle and Galyat which are providing relief to the masses.

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Shahab Khan along with District food Controller Shad Mohammad Khan inspected Havelian Food Warehouse the other day and reviewed the supply of sugar to the notified vendors.

The subsidized sugar would be sold at Rs 86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs 90 per kg on retail price would be available to the general public.

The citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.

