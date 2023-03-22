2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has so far distributed 2,863,848 free wheat flour bags of 10 kg each among deserving families under Ramadan Package across the province.

Provincial Industries Department's spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the Punjab government had released a quota of 53,691 metric tons of wheat to 830 flour mills under free flour scheme, and the mills prepared 3,233,727 flour bags of 10 kg each and supplied these to specific trucking points and stores under a transparent system. He added, this flour was being provided free of cost to deserving citizens, adding that in order to ensure transparency in the distribution mechanism, the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) had developed an app through which the identification of deserving families was made possible and the people of Punjab could check their eligibility by sending an SMS to 8070 and after receiving the confirmation message, they could get free bag of flour from any distribution point across Punjab.

Each deserving family would be provided three flour bags of 10 kg in phases till 25th of Ramadan, he added.