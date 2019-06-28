UrduPoint.com
29 Officers Of Pakistan Audit, Accounts Service Promoted In BS-20-21

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:41 PM

29 officers of Pakistan Audit, Accounts Service promoted in BS-20-21

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has promoted 29 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service to scale BS-20 and BS-21 in a notification issued by AGP office here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has promoted 29 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service to scale BS-20 and BS-21 in a notification issued by AGP office here on Friday.

The AGP has promoted the 9 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Services from BS-20 to BS-21, while other 20 were promoted from BS-19 to BS-20 through a notification, said a press release issued by AGP office.

The 9 officers including the Niaz Ahmed Sheikh , Manzoor Akhtar Malik , Fareed Mahmood Ch, Shahid Madeem, Asif Khan , Syed Sajjad Hyder, Barkat Saeed Memon , Abdul Gahfoor Khan and Iram Anjum Khan were promoted and posted in BS- 21.

While 20 others have been promoted to BS-20 including Agha Muhammad Ansar, Waseem Ahmed, Munawar Hussain, Tauqeer Ahmed, Asif Hameed , Muhammad Zahid Zaman, Altaf Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Salim Khan, Siraj-ul- Haq, Muhammad Saeed Ullah Yousafzai, Muhammad Kamran Rashid Mirza, Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem Amjad, Arshad Liaquat Chaudhry, Osman Sawed Lone, Jawad Zaka Khan, Afshan Salman, Hasan Masud, Zia-ul- Haq, Faisal Saeed Cheema and Asif Ali Kokepota.

