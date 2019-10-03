UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.9m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:13 PM

2.9m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 2.933 million or 2,933,565 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 1, 2019, registering a 27.04 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 2.933 million or 2,933,565 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 1, 2019, registering a 27.04 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), out of total arrivals, over 2.47 million or 2,479,642 bales have undergone the ginning process.

The arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 1.16 million or 1,165,868 bales and Sindh, over 1.7 million or 1,767,697 bales.

Total sold out bales were recorded at over 2.

29 million (2,297,093) bales including 2.26 million (2,262,496) bales bought by textile mills and another 34,597 bales purchased by exporters.

Exactly 636,472 bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of 919,433 bales.

The report does not include cotton figures from districts of Kasur, and Sargodha.

Out of total around 1300 cotton ginning factories, 581 were operational in the country including 249 in Sindh and 332 in Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Kasur Sargodha 2019 Textile Cotton From Top Million

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

26 minutes ago

Hazardous air pollutants cross WHO safe air qualit ..

9 minutes ago

Netflix in Italy tax evasion probe: reports

9 minutes ago

Resident seeks more parking plazas in Islamabad

9 minutes ago

Over 7,600 Pakistani students studying at US varsi ..

9 minutes ago

Advisor visits small hydel projects in Lower Dir, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.