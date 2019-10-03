2.9m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 2.933 million or 2,933,565 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 1, 2019, registering a 27.04 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 2.933 million or 2,933,565 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 1, 2019, registering a 27.04 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), out of total arrivals, over 2.47 million or 2,479,642 bales have undergone the ginning process.

The arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 1.16 million or 1,165,868 bales and Sindh, over 1.7 million or 1,767,697 bales.

Total sold out bales were recorded at over 2.

29 million (2,297,093) bales including 2.26 million (2,262,496) bales bought by textile mills and another 34,597 bales purchased by exporters.

Exactly 636,472 bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of 919,433 bales.

The report does not include cotton figures from districts of Kasur, and Sargodha.

Out of total around 1300 cotton ginning factories, 581 were operational in the country including 249 in Sindh and 332 in Punjab.