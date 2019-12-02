2nd phase of China-Pakistan FTA comes into effect

The second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement has come into effect, allowing Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export over three hundred new products on zero duty to the Chinese market

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) The second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement has come into effect, allowing Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export over three hundred new products on zero duty to the Chinese market.

The two countries have completed all the legal procedures and formalities to start implementation of the agreement.Pakistan and China signed a protocol for implementation of the agreement during the last visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to China under the first Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2006.