UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Carmakers To Recall 36,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Parts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:00 PM

3 carmakers to recall 36,000 vehicles over faulty parts

Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz and Ford Motor Co. will voluntarily recall nearly 36,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz and Ford Motor Co. will voluntarily recall nearly 36,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of vehicles they sell here.

Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Ford are recalling 35,868 units in three models at their designated repair and replacement services centers from Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include possible power outages caused by a faulty printed circuit board in Hyundai's Sonata sedan, excessive explosive pressure in airbags that could cause injury to the driver in Mercedes-Benz's C 220 CDI sedan, and an inflammable battery monitoring sensor in Ford's Mondeo sedan, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Driver Vehicles South Korea From Ford Hyundai

Recent Stories

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32 ..

32 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi Official Kit & Teaser of Official A ..

7 minutes ago

4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall qua ..

14 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg Seeks to Register Own Name, Climate ..

2 minutes ago

China reports 7,711 confirmed cases of novel coron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.