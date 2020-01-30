3 carmakers to recall 36,000 vehicles over faulty parts

(@imziishan)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz and Ford Motor Co. will voluntarily recall nearly 36,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of vehicles they sell here.

Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Ford are recalling 35,868 units in three models at their designated repair and replacement services centers from Thursday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include possible power outages caused by a faulty printed circuit board in Hyundai's Sonata sedan, excessive explosive pressure in airbags that could cause injury to the driver in Mercedes-Benz's C 220 CDI sedan, and an inflammable battery monitoring sensor in Ford's Mondeo sedan, it said.