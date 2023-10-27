Open Menu

3-day 7th Pak Water And Energy Exhibition Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Three-day 7th Pak Water and Energy Exhibition, organised under Prime Event Management, successfully concluded, here at Expo Centre on Friday.

On the last day of the exhibition, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited stalls and talked to exhibitors about their businesses and challenges. Prime Event Management Director Kamran Abbasi briefed the minister about the event, while Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed was also present.

The minister showed keen interest in the stall of Water Pak Authority, and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chief Executive Officer Syed Zahid Aziz briefed him in this regard. Barrister Azfar Ali also inspected the solar powered mobile water filtration plant.

 

The minister commended the organisers for bringing local manufacturers and international organisations under one roof. Such exhibitions are very important for promotion of business activities, he remarked. He was of the view that wise use of water is indispensable for domestic, agricultural and industrial sectors, the current government is taking efficient measures for promotion of energy and water sectors.

Mr. Maciej Pisarski Ambassador - Embassy of Poland Islamabad also visited the exhibition on its second day with polish delegation and held business meetings too. 

Kamran Abbasi said that during the three day event, more than two dozen business deals were made. Over 60 national and international companies participated in the event.

