3-day International Carpet Exhibition From Oct 9
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The 40th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets is set to kick off on October 9 at a local hotel bringing together industry experts, buyers, and enthusiasts from around the globe.
The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), presents a highly anticipated three-day event, showcasing Pakistan's vibrant carpet-weaving legacy and poised to propel exports to new heights.
PCMEA Senior Vice-Chairman Usman Ashraf told media here Sunday that the registration process is currently underway for the upcoming global exhibition, where manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets will showcase their products. “A diverse group of more than 100 foreign buyers from around the world is expected to participate in the upcoming global exhibition, with the final list being finalized in collaboration with TDAP,” he added.
In a groundbreaking move, he said, an international conference will be held for the first time as part of the exhibition, featuring esteemed foreign delegates who will share their insights and expertise on the hand-woven carpet industry, with a special focus on exports.
He said they collaborated with National College of Arts (NCA) to promote effective and modern requirements of global exhibition with very positive results.
According to Usman Ashraf, the upcoming global exhibition has sparked high hopes among industry stakeholders, with projected export deals expected to surpass last year's figures, revitalizing the industry and boosting Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. “We are looking at the global exhibition as a future perspective whereby bilateral meetings will also be organized to build long-term relationships with foreign buyers visiting Pakistan,” he added.
He expressed gratitude towards TDAP for providing comprehensive support, which has significantly contributed to the successful organization of the exhibition. He also appealed to other relevant institutions to lend their full support and urged the government to direct Pakistani embassies to streamline visa acquisition processes, ensuring a hassle-free journey for international buyers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PIDE proposes modernization of overhauling governance system50 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 20249 hours ago
-
Managing exports only way to achieve sustainable economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal20 hours ago
-
Gold price surges23 hours ago
-
Jam pushes for licensed fuel stations to boost Balochistan's economic growth23 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 per tola to Rs.266,30024 hours ago
-
Chairperson of PERWAKILAN hosts coffee morning during Malaysian Culture show24 hours ago
-
Malaysian high Commissioner pays courtesy call on Foreign Secretary1 day ago
-
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November1 day ago
-
Commerce minister oil marketing giants eye expansion with 'Oil City' Plan'1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 20241 day ago