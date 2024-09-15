3-day international carpet exhibition from Oct 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The 40th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets is set to kick off on October 9 at a local hotel bringing together industry experts, buyers, and enthusiasts from around the globe.

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), presents a highly anticipated three-day event, showcasing Pakistan's vibrant carpet-weaving legacy and poised to propel exports to new heights.

PCMEA Senior Vice-Chairman Usman Ashraf told media here Sunday that the registration process is currently underway for the upcoming global exhibition, where manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets will showcase their products. “A diverse group of more than 100 foreign buyers from around the world is expected to participate in the upcoming global exhibition, with the final list being finalized in collaboration with TDAP,” he added.

In a groundbreaking move, he said, an international conference will be held for the first time as part of the exhibition, featuring esteemed foreign delegates who will share their insights and expertise on the hand-woven carpet industry, with a special focus on exports.

He said they collaborated with National College of Arts (NCA) to promote effective and modern requirements of global exhibition with very positive results.

According to Usman Ashraf, the upcoming global exhibition has sparked high hopes among industry stakeholders, with projected export deals expected to surpass last year's figures, revitalizing the industry and boosting Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. “We are looking at the global exhibition as a future perspective whereby bilateral meetings will also be organized to build long-term relationships with foreign buyers visiting Pakistan,” he added.

He expressed gratitude towards TDAP for providing comprehensive support, which has significantly contributed to the successful organization of the exhibition. He also appealed to other relevant institutions to lend their full support and urged the government to direct Pakistani embassies to streamline visa acquisition processes, ensuring a hassle-free journey for international buyers.