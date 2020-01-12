3-day long snow festival to commence from Jan 30 at Galyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Galyat, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is all set to welcome tourist influx from across the country as a multi-locational and three-day long snow festival is set to commence from January 30.

"Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has finalized the preparations to arrange the first-ever snow festival in the city's different valleys to boost the tourism activities in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the GDA spokesperson told APP.

Besides, setting up stalls, multiple games and sports like skiing, archery, snow tubing, and V-log and photography competitions would be arranged at Nathia Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia, he said.

The cultural and food stalls would be installed to showcase unique culture and splendid cuisine of the area, the spokesman added.

He said students from across the country would be engaged to make the festival a success.

To a query, the spokesman said the GDA had planned such kind of festival in 2018 but could not materialize it due to unprecedented snowfall in Galyat.

