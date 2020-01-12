UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Long Snow Festival To Commence From Jan 30 At Galyat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

3-day long snow festival to commence from Jan 30 at Galyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Galyat, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is all set to welcome tourist influx from across the country as a multi-locational and three-day long snow festival is set to commence from January 30.

"Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has finalized the preparations to arrange the first-ever snow festival in the city's different valleys to boost the tourism activities in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the GDA spokesperson told APP.

Besides, setting up stalls, multiple games and sports like skiing, archery, snow tubing, and V-log and photography competitions would be arranged at Nathia Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia, he said.

The cultural and food stalls would be installed to showcase unique culture and splendid cuisine of the area, the spokesman added.

He said students from across the country would be engaged to make the festival a success.

To a query, the spokesman said the GDA had planned such kind of festival in 2018 but could not materialize it due to unprecedented snowfall in Galyat.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Sports January 2018 All From

Recent Stories

ADFD grants US$105m towards renewable energy proje ..

23 minutes ago

Search on for 20 &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&#039 ..

38 minutes ago

DMCC attracts 1,969 new companies to Dubai in 2019

53 minutes ago

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC trading arms lease new office space at Al Ma ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.