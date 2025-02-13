3-day Pak-China Chah (Love) Festival To Start From 21st
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is collaborating with Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Information and Culture Department Punjab, and Pak Connects to organise 'Pak-China Chah (Love) Mela', a three-day cultural and trade festival, from February 21 to 23 at Wildlife Park (Safari Zoo), Lahore.
The main agenda of this event is to highlight the vibrant colours of culture, business, and entertainment, bringing together people from different backgrounds to celebrate and strengthen the strong bonds between Pakistan and China.
The PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain told media here Thursday that this festival will present the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani Food and will bring revolutionary changes in the present inundated system of disparities between public and private sector. This festival is more than just an event; it is a reflection of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China. Through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections.
While, PFA Director General Asim Javed said that the festival promises a feast for the senses with an exciting array of food stalls featuring authentic Pakistani and Chinese cuisine. Visitors will have the chance to savor traditional flavors, indulge in signature dishes, and experience the culinary artistry of both nations.
PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh shared his views by saying that through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections. Additionally, it will serve as a platform to boost trade relations between Pakistan and China, opening new opportunities for businesses and investors from both nations.
Senior Representative from Pak-Connects shared that beyond food, the Pak-China Cultural Festival will host a mesmerizing Concert & Qawwali Night, bringing together talented artists from both countries to promote cross-cultural appreciation through music. Attendees can immerse themselves in the soul-stirring melodies of Qawwali and the dynamic beats of contemporary music, celebrating the harmony and shared artistic legacy of Pakistan and China.
PCJCCI Vice President Zafar Iqbal and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif added that Pak-China Chah (love) Festival is open to all and promises an unforgettable experience for families, food enthusiasts, music lovers, and cultural connoisseurs alike. Join us as we celebrate diversity, tradition, and the enduring camaraderie between Pakistan and China.
Recent Stories
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
More Stories From Business
-
3-day Pak-China Chah (Love) Festival to start from 21st43 seconds ago
-
Turkish President's visit to boost bilateral trade21 minutes ago
-
PFC makes significant impact at 11th IDF40 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,0002 hours ago
-
Pak-Türkiye Strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans2 hours ago
-
Governor, KPK, foreign envoys see launch of ‘Car Ambassador’ as a significant economic step3 hours ago
-
ICCI -NEECA host awareness session on electric vehicle charging infrastructure3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 29.26% during Jul-Jan4 hours ago
-
British economy defies expectations with 0.1% GDP growth in 4th quarter of 20244 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open4 hours ago