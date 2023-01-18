3-day Pak-Russian Intergovernmental Commission meeting begins to promote cooperation

The 8th meeting of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation commenced here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The 8th meeting of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation commenced here on Wednesday.

The three-day meeting is aimed at reviewing the existing areas of cooperation, and finding new opportunities for further deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Russian delegation, comprising around 80 members, is participating in the meeting.

During the first day of the Commission's meeting, technical sessions were held on trade and investment; agriculture; energy; industry; education; science and technology; information and communication technologies; finance, customs and communication, including roads, postal service and railways.

The consultations mainly focused on the previous decisions taken by the two countries on the respective subjects and deliberated on new proposals for cooperation.

The proposals coming out of the technical sessions would be incorporated into the main Protocol of the Commission, which would be discussed, conformed and signed during the plenary session on third day of the meeting.

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, Secretary Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz said a huge potential existed there to benefit from the comparative advantage between Pakistan and Russia.

He said Pakistan got a big hit due to the devastating floods and appreciated the support extended by the international community during the crisis. He also expressed gratitude to the Russian Government for its continuous support during the whole time.

The secretary said enhancing economic trade and investment relations was the prime priority of Pakistan.

Deputy Director of the Department of Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Israfil Ali-Zade, in his remarks, said Russia valued its relations with Pakistan.

He said in all sectors of economy, there was a good level of cooperation and Russia aimed to enhance it further.

He said there was a great potential between the two economies that needed to be explored more.

On the second day of meeting on Thursday, the two sides are scheduled to hold technical consultations on finalizing the 'Draft Protocol' of the ongoing 8th IGC (Inter-Governmental Commission)-session that discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in diverse fields like trade and investment, agriculture, energy, industry, education, science and technology, information and communication technologies, roads, postal services and railways, finance and customs.

On Friday, there would be main discussion on the implementation of the gas pipeline construction project titled "the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP)," oil and petroleum products delivery to Pakistan, Russian-Pakistani financial cooperation, implementation of the decisions and recommendations of the seventh meeting of the commission, besides cooperation in different sectors, before signing of the final protocol.

It may be added that the 7th meeting of the Commission was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia during last week of November 2021.