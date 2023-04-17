UrduPoint.com

3-day Pakistan Shopping Festival Concludes

April 17, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The concluding ceremony of 3-day Pakistan Shopping Festival was held at the Lahore Expo Centre here on Monday.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Chief Executive Officer Zeshan Hashmi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and hundreds of people attended the ceremony. A large number of stalls of various products were set up at Pakistan Shopping Festival.

The LCCI president said the festival was designed to promote trade and economic activities. He said that at the festival, over 100 stalls of renowned business groups displayed their products. He said that trade fairs and exhibitions should be used as a tool for the growth of Pakistan's exports. The government should support private sector for organising trade fairs and exhibitions in the country.

He said that trade fairs and exhibitions mean introduction of vendors to buyers which pave way for collaborations, jack up exports and bring much-needed foreign exchange to the country. He said that though interest of private sector is growing in holding exhibitions but yet a lot of work has to be done to be at par with the other countries.

Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI, being the pioneer and leading chamber, aims to serve the business community and conduct its practices in a very professional manner. Keeping its tradition alive, the LCCI management, in collaboration with the Brand Hub, took the lead to organise "Pakistan Shopping Festival". He said that the purpose is to create a soft image of our country, encourage entrepreneurs and strengthen the liaison among the business community by generating various activities.

