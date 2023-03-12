3-day Solar Pakistan Exhibition concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan' s largest 12th International Solar Pakistan Exhibition and 5th Electric City Pakistan Exhibition concluded here at Expo Centre on Sunday.

The three-day event was organized by FACT Exhibitions. On this occasion, caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer inaugurated the PV Plus Journal of the Solar Industry.

The Provincial Minister said that the with promotion of solar energy, the country's oil import bill would not only reduce substantially but also reduce the industrial production cost, thus making Pakistani exportable products more competitive in the global market.

He added that the country could no more afford the costly electricity generated through imported furnace oil.

He said that solar energy was environment friendly and inexpensive source that could help overcome the energy crisis as well as financial constraints.

Chief Executive Officer of Fact Exhibitions and Chief Organizer of Solar Pakistan Exhibition, Salim Khan Tanoli, said that apart from Pakistan, more than 120 companies from ten countries including China, France and Japan had set up their stalls and introduced the latest technologyto the participants.

He said that more than 12,000 people participated in the exhibition.