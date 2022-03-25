3-day Textile Asia exhibition from Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The three-day Textile Asia exhibition will commence under the aegis of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) at Quillium Marquee Canal Road here on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Central Chief Coordinator Sheikh Shafiq Jhokwala said on Friday that President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh would inaugurate the exhibition and it would continue till March 28, 2022.

He said that this was the first exhibition in the history of Faisalabad in which various stall of textile products would be arranged.

He said that President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh will be chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

All necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the textile exhibition in a most befitting manner, he added.