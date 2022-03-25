UrduPoint.com

3-day Textile Asia Exhibition From Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

3-day Textile Asia exhibition from Saturday

The three-day Textile Asia exhibition will commence under the aegis of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) at Quillium Marquee Canal Road here on Saturday, March 26, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The three-day Textile Asia exhibition will commence under the aegis of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) at Quillium Marquee Canal Road here on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Central Chief Coordinator Sheikh Shafiq Jhokwala said on Friday that President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh would inaugurate the exhibition and it would continue till March 28, 2022.

He said that this was the first exhibition in the history of Faisalabad in which various stall of textile products would be arranged.

He said that President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh will be chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

All necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the textile exhibition in a most befitting manner, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chambers Of Commerce Road Chamber March Commerce Textile Industry Asia

Recent Stories

UK finance minister's rising star loses some of it ..

UK finance minister's rising star loses some of its shine

59 seconds ago
 Senator Manchin Says Intends to Confirm Jackson's ..

Senator Manchin Says Intends to Confirm Jackson's Nomination for US Supreme Cour ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Intended to Complete Combat Shakedown by 2 ..

Ukraine Intended to Complete Combat Shakedown by 28 February - Russian Defense M ..

1 minute ago
 Rs. 1.986b development schemes approved

Rs. 1.986b development schemes approved

1 minute ago
 March 27 to be public referendum against oppositio ..

March 27 to be public referendum against opposition: CM

4 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>