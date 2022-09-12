3-Days ICCI Property, Housing and Construction Expo 22 ends

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 07:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The 2nd edition of 3-days "ICCI Property, Housing and Construction Expo 22" has ended on a high note as it attracted huge footfall and produced very successful results for the exhibitors.

The Expo was organized from September 9-11, at Pak-China Friendship Centre in which around 100 exhibitors put up their stalls to showcase the potential of their projects, said a press release issued here Monday.

Many features were added to this year's edition of the expo including a furniture pavilion, food court and kids' arena, which remained the focus of attraction to the visitors. All allied industries including steel, marble, cement, construction machinery, sanitary ware, electrical work, kitchen accessories also participated in the expo and increased the brand exposure of their products.

The expo concluded with a awards giving ceremony in which awards were given to the exhibitors. Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) was the chief guest and distributed awards among the exhibitors.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that ICCI is working actively for the revival of economy to enhance the confidence of businessmen and investors.

He said that as a first step, ICCI had organized an All Parties Conference for Revival of Economy which was well attended by the major political parties to discuss the future road map for the economy.

He said that organizing expo was the 2nd step for economic revival and it proved very successful for the exhibitors as it pulled huge crowds of people to their stalls.

Sheikh Amir Waheed Convener ICCI Expo Committee and Chaudhry Masood Convener ICCI Real Estate and Developers Committee also spoke at the occasion and said that expo would be made an annual event and more features would be added to it to make it attractive and successful.

