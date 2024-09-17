3 days ‘International Tourism Exhibition, 2024 to be held in Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The three days, first Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE), 2024 will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, which aims to promote the culture and tourism potential of Tajikistan to international tourism leaders.

From September 25 to 27th, 2024, the EXPO Center in Dushanbe will host a major event for the global tourism industry — the 1st Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE 2024), said a release issued.

The DITE 2024 will open new prospects for the growth and prosperity of Tajikistan's tourism industry, positioning the country as one of the key tourist hubs in the region.

The event will serve as a key platform for promoting Tajikistan's tourism potential and strengthening international cooperation in the tourism sector.

The main goal of the exhibition is to showcase the opportunities and rich cultural heritage of Tajikistan as an attractive tourist destination.

The Expo also aims to create conditions for establishing new business ties and partnerships between countries and companies working in the tourism industry.

The DITE 2024 focuses on expanding tourism relations with foreign countries, stimulating investment interest in developing the country’s tourism infrastructure, and attracting a larger number of international tourists to Tajikistan.

Additionally, a significant aspect of the event is fostering the development of regional tourism, promoting eco-friendly and cultural routes that offer unique opportunities to explore the country's natural and historical heritage.

The exhibition will feature meetings between representatives of the tourism industries of the SCO, CIS member states, and other international organizations, which will facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation and the exchange of experiences on sustainable tourism development.

The DITE 2024 promises significant benefits not only for the participants but also for the country as a whole:The significance of the expo is that hosting an international forum will allow Tajikistan to showcase its tourism resources and infrastructure potential to prospective investors.

This will create a platform for attracting foreign capital, which in turn will help develop the hotel business, transportation, and other related sectors.

Participation by delegations from various countries such as Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and others will provide unique opportunities for establishing new partnerships and projects aimed at the mutual development of tourism.

Building these connections will enhance Tajikistan’s international presence in the tourism arena.

The exhibition will serve as a stimulus for the development of domestic tourism in Tajikistan, as local companies will be able to present their tourist routes and products. This will also raise awareness among citizens about the country’s tourism opportunities and encourage them to explore and travel within Tajikistan.

An increase in tourists and the development of tourism infrastructure will lead to the creation of new jobs in the service industry, hotel business, transportation, and retail, which will have a positive impact on the country’s economy.

As part of the exhibition, round-tables, conferences, and seminars will be held where experts from different countries can exchange knowledge, best practices, and experiences on sustainable tourism development, marketing of tourism products, and the implementation of innovative technologies in tourism.

Thus, the 1st Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE 2024) will be an important event for Tajikistan and the global tourism industry.

It will not only highlight the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage but also act as a catalyst for developing new tourist routes, attracting investments, and strengthening international connections.