3 development schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved three development schemes of P&S Healthcare, SHC&ME and Higher education at an estimated cost of Rs1,4137.623 million The schemes were approved in the 11th PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 presided over by the Chairman of P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The approved schemes included: Establishment of Govt General Hospital at Chak No.224/RB, Faisalabad (Revised) at a cost of Rs 2421.432 million, expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of new OPD & Inpatient Block (Revised) at a cost of Rs 6102.51 million, establishment of University of Gujranwala at a cost of Rs 5613.681 million.

Secretary P&D Board Mr. Nadir Chattha, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.