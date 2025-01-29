3 development schemes approved

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 60th meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25 here on Wednesday, approved three development schemes worth over Rs. 15.736 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 60th meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25 here on Wednesday, approved three development schemes worth over Rs. 15.736 billion.

Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following development schemes: 1) Establishment of the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 8,837.533 million. 2) Provision of specialized medical equipment for the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 6,889.

162 million. 3) Feasibility study for the master planning of teaching hospitals (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 9.657 million.

The PDWP also recommended the scheme for CDWP/ECNEC titled Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Lahore with a cost of Rs 74,920.140 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.