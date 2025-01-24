3 Development Schemes Of Rs 20.59b Approved
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 59th meeting of current fiscal year 2024-25, approved three development schemes worth Rs 20.59 billion, here on Friday.
Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes:
1) Comprehensive Door-to-Door Socio-Economic Survey of Punjab for Establishing the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) at an estimated cost of Rs 9.1744 billion.
2) Dualization of the Lodhran-Kheror Pacca-Mailsi-Vehari Road, District Lodhran (Phase-II), covering the remaining 20 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.
3488 billion.
3) Rehabilitation of the Gujrat-Sargodha Road, from Km 27.90 to 122.20 (Dual Carriageway), with a total length of 94.30 km, District M.B. Din, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.0605 billion.
The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
More Stories From Business
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria5 minutes ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment3 hours ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Pak envoy identifies key areas to boost economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 842 more points4 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
PRGMEA wants swift measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry4 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan, NCA collaborate for Intellectual Property Rights awareness5 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1705 against USD Friday6 hours ago
-
ICCI-Riphah University to host conference on “Business challenges, opportunities”6 hours ago