3 development schemes worth Rs 1.48b approved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 22nd meeting of current financial year,

approved three development schemes worth Rs 1.48 billion here on Wednesday.

Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved

the following schemes:

1. Provision of Stand-By Pumping Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 717.

387 million.

2. Rehabilitation of Donga Gali Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 766.733 million.

3. Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift/Cable car System at Kotli Sattian, District Murree,

at a cost of Rs 1 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud

Anwar, the board members, heads and other senior representatives of relevant departments.