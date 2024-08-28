3 Development Schemes Worth Rs 1.48b Approved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 22nd meeting of current financial year,
approved three development schemes worth Rs 1.48 billion here on Wednesday.
Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved
the following schemes:
1. Provision of Stand-By Pumping Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 717.
387 million.
2. Rehabilitation of Donga Gali Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 766.733 million.
3. Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift/Cable car System at Kotli Sattian, District Murree,
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud
Anwar, the board members, heads and other senior representatives of relevant departments.
