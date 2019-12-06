UrduPoint.com
3 Out Of 10 S. Korean Working Moms Irregular Employees

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

3 out of 10 S. Korean working moms irregular employees

Almost three out of 10 South Korean working mothers were irregular employees, who are paid lower wage, statistical office data showed on Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Almost three out of 10 South Korean working mothers were irregular employees, who are paid lower wage, statistical office data showed on Friday.

The number of working moms aged 15-54, who have children under 18, totaled 2,827,000 as of April, according to Statistics Korea. Among the total, the number of wage earners was 2,290,000.

The number of contract or irregular workers was 641,000, or 28.0 percent of the total female wage earners in April. It was down from 29.8 percent tallied a year earlier.

Despite the on-year decline, the proportion of irregular working mothers was still in a high level.

It indicated female workers having difficulties in regaining their regular-worker status after marriage and having babies.

The number of female workers with underage children, who run their own businesses, was 538,000 as of April, down 47,000 from a year earlier.

Of the total female paid workers with minor children, 10.2 percent earned less than 1 million won (840 U.S. Dollars) per month. The portion of those earning less than 2 million won (1,680 U.S. dollars) per month reached 43.3 percent.

