30% Additional LNG Procured At Cheapest-ever Price For January: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:59 PM

30% additional LNG procured at cheapest-ever price for January: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Explaining the government's winter gas load-management strategy, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Division Saturday said around 30 percent additional supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) had been procured for the next month [January] as compared to the same period of 2018.

"Pakistan will be moving 30 percent more LNG molecules in this January compared to January 2018, at the cheapest ever price of $6.34 [per MMBTU]for a peak winter month," the spokesperson said in a weekly press statement.

He said the government had arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021. "One cargo that was scheduled for 30th December, and was intended to supply for January 2021, has been moved a few days ago into January. In addition, the volume [gas supply] has been increased in certain cargoes." With these robust steps, the spokesperson said the load management plan approved by the Federal cabinet for this winter, had remained undisturbed.

However, the curtailment would be done primarily for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector and captive power units, on the need basis.

Moreover, he said, the city loads had increased by more than 9 percent on the network of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the last week alone on account of a severe cold wave resulting in pressure drops.

Similarly, the Sui Southern Gas Company faced pressure drops in Karachi and Quetta. "For example, with each 1 degree Celsius drop in temperature, the demand increases by 6 Million Cubic Feet per day in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, alone."The spokesperson requested the public to avoid excessive use of the gas and report, if they found any consumer involved in using compressors or any other illegal activity, which was a major reason for the pressure drops.

