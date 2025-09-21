- Home
30 Electric Buses Arrive In Faisalabad For Launch Of Eco-friendly Public Transport Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Faisalabad has received its first fleet of 30 electric buses as part of Punjab government’s green Initiative to reduce environmental pollution and provide most modern, safe and affordable transport facilities to the masses.
A spokesman for the district administration said here on Sunday that the service which will operate on seven designated routes is expected to be formally inaugurated in the coming days by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.
He said that bus depots have been established at Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road and Gattwala Road to facilitate smooth operations.
Initially, 30 buses have arrived in Faisalabad to mark the beginning of a major transformation in public transport system of the city, he added.
He further said that introduction of electric buses would not only improve the quality of public transportation but also significantly cut down fuel expenses while promoting an environment-friendly mode of travel.
The service has been designed to ease traffic congestion, reduce air pollution and provide a reliable commuting option to the public especially students and daily travelers, he added.
He said that the electric bus project is being regarded as a milestone initiative for Faisalabad which would offer fast, comfortable and economical travel facilities.
It would also contribute to safeguard the environment while addressing the growing transport needs of the city. This service would serve as a model for expanding eco-friendly transport across the province, he added.
