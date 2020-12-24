300,000 SMEs to get Rs 500,000 grant under NBDP from Jan 2021

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from across the country would be able to apply online for Rs 500,000 grant under federal government's public sector initiative titled National Business Development Programme (NBDP) from Jan 2021 after the plan is formally launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from across the country would be able to apply online for Rs 500,000 grant under Federal government's public sector initiative titled National Business Development Programme (NBDP) from Jan 2021 after the plan is formally launched.

This was stated by NBDP officials at a multimedia briefing organized by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) here at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday.

The NBDP officials said that SMEs would be provided grant as per their requirements and 300,000 SMEs from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) would be covered under NBDP in five-year period from Jan 2021.

SMEs would be able to apply online from Smeda website after formal launch of the programme.

The plan is aimed at financial strengthening of SMEs in need of recovery out of troubles.

A sum of Rs 2 billion has been allocated for the purpose to extend six types of grants including business start-ups, product certification, technology upgradation, SME market, reserch publication, and organization development programme.

The plan would be executed on first come first serve basis.

Speaking on the occasion, MCCI senior vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali commended the government's initiative of helping SMEs out of troubles and added it will ultimately play important role in strengthening national economy.