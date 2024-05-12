Open Menu

306 Mini-petrol Pumps Removed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

306 mini-petrol pumps removed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that 306 mini-petrol pumps had been removed in Faisalabad in addition to confiscating their material during the last 15 months.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the department had launched a vigorous campaign again illegal and mini-petrol pumps from February 10, 2023 and up till May 10,2024.

The teams removed 306 mini-petrol pumps and confiscated their material including dispensers which was later deposited in the warehouse of the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

He said that civil defence teams also took action against illegal sale of loose petrol and in this connection the premises of 180 shops were sealed besides taking action against the shopkeepers and forfeiting their material, he added.

