309 Factories Stand Shut Due To Heavy Taxation, Hike In Electricity, Gas Tariffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

As many as309 factories stand shut in the face of heavy taxes and hike in electricity and gas tariffs in Peshawar.More factories are facing crisis and they are on the brink of closure

Thousands of laborers have been rendered jobless due to closure of these factories.

Thousands of laborers have been rendered jobless due to closure of these factories.

The industries are dying due to inattention of the government. Terrorism had also affected adversely the industries and in the prevailing situation 309 out of 1263 factories have been closed.The industrialists are worried over it and machinery costing billion of rupees has become redundant.The industrialists have taken the stance that business with central Asian states be eased.

