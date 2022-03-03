UrduPoint.com

317 Ramadan Bazaars To Be Set Up In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

317 Ramadan bazaars to be set up in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chaired by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, the ministerial committee meeting Wednesday decided to set up 317 Ramadan bazaars throughout the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan bazaars will be operational from 25 Sha'ban, and from 21st Ramadan, these bazaars will be converted into Eid bazaars. Necessary items will be provided in Ramadan bazaars according to the prices of the year 2021.

The meeting held here at Civil Secretariat, also finalized the Ramadan package. Provincial Ministers Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, Secretaries of relevant departments and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to set up 317 Ramadan bazaars across the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting also considered various proposals for providing subsidies on flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and other essential items during Ramadan. Final recommendations regarding the Ramadan package will be sent to Punjab Cabinet for approval soon.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that essential items would be provided in Ramadan bazaars as per the prices of the year 2021 and the Punjab government would bear the subsidy for this purpose. He said that an effective monitoring system of Ramadan bazaars would be evolved in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board. All necessary steps will be taken to provide relief to the weaker sections during the holy month. Many counters will be set up in Ramadan bazaars for the convenience of the people, he concluded.

>